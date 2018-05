White Beauty

“The ugly Duckling”, (Den fula ankungen) is a fairy tale from 1853 written by H.C. Andersen and it’s about a young duck bird that is teased for its ugliness, but then grows up to a beautiful white swan. The story is a fable, where animals represent humans. A handsome look or a beautiful face is of great importance to many people. It does not really matter how we look from the outside when real beauty is the light that shines from our soul. This Swan is unaware of its beauty which makes it even more beautiful.

Share this:



Like this: Like Loading...