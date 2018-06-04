Follow me to Valletta…

It’s not often that I visit Malta´s capital but last week I a took the ferry and spent some hours in the city. Valletta is designated as the European Capital of Culture in 2018. Some tourists and one of the public art installations depicting Maltese proverbs. To the left you see the new Parliament Building in Valletta. The architecture of Valletta’s streets and piazzas ranges from mid-16th century Baroque to Mondernism. And the entire city of Valletta has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1980.

Here are some more of the public art installations. You must click on an image to enlarge. It is an exciting city worth exploring. But after a couple of hours walking in the heat it’s time for an ice cream. Republic Street is the main street of Valletta. It is about 1 km long and extends from the City Gate towards the granaries at Fort St. Elmo. It is mostly dedicated to pedestrians, with highly limited vehicle use. Beyond the old Opera house, it’s often crowded with people due to large selection of small shops and cafes. Daphne Caruana Galizia, the journalist who was killed in a car bomb on 16th October 2017. The memorial located at the foot of the Great Siege Monument has been wiped out more than once. Activist Pia Zammit said: “They can remove the flowers and candles but the truth remains,” So true!!! Unlike the main street, most of the streets in the city are narrow, the houses are old in a typical Maltese style. Time to take the ferry back home to Sliema. It only takes a couple of minutes and I think I´ll return quite soon.