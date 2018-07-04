When I moved to Malta in 2000, there was no such modern architecture on the island.
The old houses are often well-preserved with a genuine Maltese architecture. Today, modern structures at Tigné Point strongly contrast with the buildings in Valletta as well as with most of the towns on the island. The only building that had a modern style when I moved here was the Portomaso Business Tower which opened in 2001. With its 97 meters it is still the tallest building in Malta.
The construction industry is currently booming here in Malta and new high-rise houses are being built almost everywhere. Hopefully they are also thinking of preserving as much as possible of the old houses, otherwise Malta will lose a lot of its charm.
7 thoughts on “Maltese Architecture”
Jättehärliga och vackra hus! Det första fotot är såååå vackert!😊
I live the colours of Malta! Wonderful blue!
LOVE not LIVE 😉
Jag föredrar den äldre bebyggelsen, även om det verkar vara lite oordning.
Svante
Precis som Svante föredrar jag de gamla fina byggnaderna som är så karakteristiska för Malta och dess charm. Håller helt med dig! Hoppas verkligen att man underhåller och bevarar de gamla husen.
Nu har Malta faktiskt lyckats med att inte bygga skokartonger utan fasaderna på de nya byggnaderna är betydligt mera “levande” än vad man åstadkommer här med alla nybyggen. Men ändå tycker jag inte att skyskraporna passar in där
Fantastiska hus både gamla och nya..
Hoppas bara att det nya inte tränger undan allt det vackra gamla.
