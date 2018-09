In a World of Colors

In this weeks photo challenge, Frank like us to share some insights into “Our World”.

How we see it or something that can catch your eyes or someone else’s eyes. The colors of these traditional fishing boats are usually painted in bright colors while the bow has a pair of eyes. These Luzzus have existed since ancient times and is often considered as a symbol of Malta. I can’t imagine living in a world without being surrounded by colors.

Imagine if Our World only could be seen in different shades of grey. Colors are part of our lives and we need to add more bright and vivid colors into Our World. These boats represent few colors but colors are everywhere. Look around, it will make our existence more joyous, fulfilled and full of positive adventures. Let’s paint Our World in a variety of colors. Tuesday Photo Challenge – Our World