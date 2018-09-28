Simplicity

Creating an illusion with simple means has been used by artists for a long time and the varieties are many. Here the artist has used plant parts for his composition. The flowers become a woman’s face and the leaves form the impression of a bird. These motifs are found in many variants. Here I’ve photographed two paintings and edited them to get a white background. Wish you all an enjoyable weekend! Love from Malta 💕 🐕
Jättefina och minst sagt annorlunda tavlor. Trodde först att din man var konstnären, men då du skriver “the artist” är det nog inte han. Leonardo da Vinci var en klok man måste jag säga, för ofta är “less is more” en bra grundregel, inte bara i konsten.
Önskar dig också en toppen helg!
