Sometimes, it may be a challenge, to capture unknown people with the camera……while they are unaware that they are actually being photographed by another unknown person.
Dutch Goes the Photo – Challenge
Sometimes, it may be a challenge, to capture unknown people with the camera……while they are unaware that they are actually being photographed by another unknown person.
Dutch Goes the Photo – Challenge
9 thoughts on “Challenge – Catching People Unaware”
I really like your last photo for this week. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like all your shots here 😉
LikeLike
Vilka fina bilder på ovetande människor. Speciellt den sista med den fundersamma mannen.
LikeLike
Visst är det en utmaning, men en himla rolig sådan. Å ju fler “försök” man gör, ju fräckare blir man. Ja, det har jag då märkt. Antar att du använder tele eller zoom och du lyckades som vanligt alldeles utmärkt. Att “skjuta från höften” har sina fördelar;-)
LikeLike
Kul bilder gillar mannen med bikupan på huvudet.
Svante
LikeLike
Great idea … did you have a big zoom or why didn’t they notice you?
LikeLike
Det är kul, att fota människor då de är ovetande, då är de ju #naturliga”.
LikeLike
Will you please review my blog thewizardnikhil.wordpress.com
LikeLike
Fina bilder på okända. Jag har inte kommit så långt att jag vågar fota okända….
LikeLike