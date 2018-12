Fanny has found a new friend and they really enjoy playing with each other. There are very few of the breed Basenji here in Malta so it was lucky they met, that we met the owners of this beautiful one year old male.

Kimbo Fanny

Fun in the sun as they run around in the green grass in Ta Qali park.

I feel warm in my heart when I see them so happy together… …and now we are planning to buy another Basenji! It’s an amazing breed with a lovely personality!