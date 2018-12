A Splash of Color from Malta’s typical fishing boats…

A Floral Color Splash… A Splash of Joy…

Click this link and find more Splash on Kate’s Friday Photo Fun.

The realistic lifesized painted-bronze work by J. Seward Johnson Jr. depicts a man about 30 years old carrying a boy, about 4-years old on his shoulders. The boy has taken the man’s hat and is about to put it on himself as the man’s left arm reaches for the hat and his right hand grips the boy by the right ankle. Behind the work is a mural of a carousel, leaving the impression that the pair are at a fair or carnival.

Santa Barbara, California, United States.