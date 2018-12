Last Friday we went to Majjistral National Park in Il-Mellieħa. We haven’t been there since spring. It was 18 degrees, and a bit windy but it was really nice to walk on the cliffs again along the Mediterranean Sea.

Fanny really enjoyed running around freely in the green countryside.

I came home with more than hundreds of images in my camera. These were just a part of them, there will be more from the park in my next post.

Hope you enjoyed!