More from Majjistral National Park…

Colorful A banana plant! Some birds have eaten from a pomegranate Evening twilight around 5pm.

These pictures are all from last Friday’s trip to Majjistral National Park. The paths are narrow along the steep slopes of dried clay down to the sea. Not a place to walk after heavy rain. But the scenery changes and Fanny is surrounded by greenery…

Very commmon throughout the year. Not so common, a new plant for me, it’s acually a flower!

…while I photographing plants.

I was happy to find so many colorful flowers growing here on the island in late December.

Malta is a lovely little island to live on all year round, unless you long for snow and a white Christmas.