From Nightmare to Pure Joy

Fanny may look a little “weird” here.

Like if she would say I’m sorry, sorry because she got out of her collar last night and escaped during an evening walk in Gzira with Charlene who will take care of Fanny when we are in Malaysia in February.

We were looking for her for hours, I was so worried. How could we find her, far away from home, in the dark and all traffic! It was absolutely terrible, until we saw her after several hours. She sat on the stairs outside our door, I couldn’t believe it was true. My beloved doggie had found her way back home by herself.

💖 💕 💖 💕

It was not Charlene’s fault that this happened, she´s great, cried a lot and couldn’t sleep for the whole night. Fanny is with here now to stay over the night so that she get used to her and her lovely home in Ħaż-Żebbuġ.