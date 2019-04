As soon as we fly back to Spain, Fanny will come along. The Mediterranean Sea has the same blue and clear water here as there. It’s low season for tourists in April, same here as there. Andalusia with its mile-long coastal strip and its warm climate while snow-covered mountains in the Sierra Nevada are seen behind. Not at all the same here as there.

Back in Malta, back to my longed-for Fanny and back to the fantastic world of bloggers. I’ve been in Andalusia, Spain, a lovely place. Same blue sky here as there but in other ways, so totally different. White houses everywhere and many narrow alleys to find in the small town of Frigiliana. A menu in both Spanish and English is perfect if you can’t speak Spanish and I don’t, yet. I love the atmosphere… …and I love the colors!!