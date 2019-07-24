This is a very small flower that I found in Ta Qali National Park.
Perhaps someone know what kind of flower it is.
6 thoughts on “Flower of the Day”
I’m certainly no expert, but at first I thought it might be a Wood or Bright Scabious, though you say it’s quite small, so I don’t think it’s one of those. However it appears to have all the attributes of a Scabious (with apparently very tiny flowers tightly bunched into the flower head), so it is possibly some form of that, which might be local to your area. Anyway, they are beautiful pictures and I hope you find out. 🙂
What a stunning macro for today’s flower 😀
Jag tycker också att det ser ut som något slags vädd, de finns i olika färger. Vackert mot den ljusa bakgrunden.
Beautiful colours and photo Anita!
Kunde såklart inte låta bli att googla “flowers Ta Qali National Park”. Hittade inte just din fina blomma, men kan berätta att i stort sett alla bilder som visas överst där hänvisar till din blogg. You’re famous at last:-)
Perhaps it’s Armeria (pink thrift) which I’ve seen growing wild on the Cornish coast in the UK. Here’s an article from the Guardian about “sea pink”: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2012/oct/19/plant-of-week-sea-pink [Liz from New Zealand]
