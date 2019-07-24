6 thoughts on “Flower of the Day

  1. I’m certainly no expert, but at first I thought it might be a Wood or Bright Scabious, though you say it’s quite small, so I don’t think it’s one of those. However it appears to have all the attributes of a Scabious (with apparently very tiny flowers tightly bunched into the flower head), so it is possibly some form of that, which might be local to your area. Anyway, they are beautiful pictures and I hope you find out. 🙂

  5. Kunde såklart inte låta bli att googla “flowers Ta Qali National Park”. Hittade inte just din fina blomma, men kan berätta att i stort sett alla bilder som visas överst där hänvisar till din blogg. You’re famous at last:-)

