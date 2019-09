The True Reality

“There are some four million different kind of animals and plants in the world.

Four million different solutions to the problems of staying alive” – Sir David Attenborough – “Let us develop respect for all living thing. Let us try to replace violence and intolerance with understanding and compassion. And love” – Jane Goodall – “Ever since we arrived on this planet as a species, we’ve cut them down, dug them up, burnt them and poisoned them. Today we’re doing so on a greater scale than ever.”

– Sir David Attenborough –

“If we [humans] disappeared overnight, the world would probably be better off.”

– Sir David Attenborough – Most of these photographs are archive images from my travels on Borneo while some are taken here in Malta.