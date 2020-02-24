Colorful Joy Published on February 24, 2020February 24, 2020 by Anita Here are a few images from this weekend’s Colorful Carnival in Valletta. The participants wore amazing creations and colorful costumes.It was a lovely atmosphere filled with fun and joy in the city of Valletta. More to come… Share this:Like this:Like Loading...
6 thoughts on “Colorful Joy”
very colorful and pretty!
LikeLike
Very nice shots! 🙂
Happy Carnival! 😀
LikeLike
Så färgglatt och fint, underbara bilder 🙂
LikeLike
Vilka kreationer, rena konstverk! Maskerna och kostymerna påminner mycket om de i Venedig. Så otroligt vackra. Är glad att Malta inte behövde ställa in karnevalståget som ju Venedig och flera andra städer fick göra på grund av coronviruset.
LikeLike
Vilken härligt uppiggande färgexplosion Anita.
Tack!
LikeLike
Så vackra dräkter och underbara färger.
Kram
LikeLike