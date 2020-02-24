Colorful Joy

Published on by Anita

Here are a few images from this weekend’s Colorful Carnival in Valletta.

The participants wore amazing creations and colorful costumes.It was a lovely atmosphere filled with fun and joy in the city of Valletta.
More to come…

6 thoughts on “Colorful Joy

  4. Vilka kreationer, rena konstverk! Maskerna och kostymerna påminner mycket om de i Venedig. Så otroligt vackra. Är glad att Malta inte behövde ställa in karnevalståget som ju Venedig och flera andra städer fick göra på grund av coronviruset.

