I have no idea what kind of plant this is. It can be quite large and it is growing wild now here in Malta.I tried to search the images through google but got some strange suggestions. I know it’s not a broccoli and for sure it’s not a kind of fowl! For me it’s not a beauty but an interesting common plant. Maybe it’s eatable.
“Plants are like people:
they’re all different…
…and a little strange”
– John Kehoe –
6 thoughts on “Today’s Plant”
I’m sure that plant
arrived on earth by comet.
So perhaps Anita …
you should not touch 😎
I obey your advice David! 😂 Thanks for commenting!
What an interesting plant you have there, Anita! I hope you manage to id it when it fully opens.
Thanks Peter!
Nice captures and lovely to see in close up !
Vilken rolig och konstig planta. Den ser ut som om den är klonad på ett rymdskepp eller på mars, klonad från en majskolv alltså med synlig hjärna och en grön frisyr. Love it:-)
Floran på Malta är helt otroligt! Nästan så man vill gå runt med en biolog som vet var plantorna/blommorna kommer ifrån och vad det heter.
