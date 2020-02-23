Today’s Plant

I have no idea what kind of plant this is. It can be quite large and it is growing wild now here in Malta. I tried to search the images through google but got some strange suggestions. I know it’s not a broccoli and for sure it’s not a kind of fowl! For me it’s not a beauty but an interesting common plant. Maybe it’s eatable.

“Plants are like people:

they’re all different…

…and a little strange”

– John Kehoe –