Today’s Plant

Published on by Anita

I have no idea what kind of plant this is. It can be quite large and it is growing wild now here in Malta.I tried to search the images through google but got some strange suggestions. I know it’s not a broccoli and for sure it’s not a kind of fowl! For me it’s not a beauty but an interesting common plant. Maybe it’s eatable.

“Plants are like people:
they’re all different…
…and a little strange”
– John Kehoe –

6 thoughts on “Today’s Plant

  4. Vilken rolig och konstig planta. Den ser ut som om den är klonad på ett rymdskepp eller på mars, klonad från en majskolv alltså med synlig hjärna och en grön frisyr. Love it:-)
    Floran på Malta är helt otroligt! Nästan så man vill gå runt med en biolog som vet var plantorna/blommorna kommer ifrån och vad det heter.

    Like

    Reply

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s