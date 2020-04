Life goes on as usual, I can still go out while my husband since three weeks now has to stay indoors. I go to the supermarket when needed and I take long walks with Fanny twice a day, otherwise I stay home as advised. I’m grateful to have my beloved dog as a companion when walking in nature.

Now in the spring you will find different flowers everywhere and thus a variety of colors while bees are looking for nectar. This flower is as small as my thumb nail. Despite prevailing circumstances, life is good…