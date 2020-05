This is the year’s first dragonfly that I managed to capture with my camera a couple of days ago.

It sat on the stick only for a few seconds before it flew away and disappeared. Bye, bye.. I also managed to photograph a few butterflies. This is quite common but rarely sits still.

Could it be an Green-veined White butterfly? It has green eyes. This is a colorful beauty and surely it gives you a sense of joy that at least now and then succeed in capture these unique little insects that are such an important part of our nature.

Tired of running very fast in search of rabbits in Majjstral Park. Always waiting for me while I shoot.

Fanny is always my companion. She’s the best, she’s curious, awake and very funny. We have a heat wave here on the island, almost 30 degrees so now we are heading to Il-Majjistral Park where we can take a dip in the sea. Take care! ❤