Wild White Beauty

This is one of all the wild flowers found here on the island right now.

Soon the summer heat will come and most plants will dry out while the Mediterranean will be warmer and maybe, wishful thinking, our everyday life will return to being the way it once was, and we’re back to normal. Non-essential shops have opened again this week and cafes and restaurants may open at the end of May. Perhaps… Wishing you a great weekend from sunny Malta!!



Susan’s Flower on Fridays

Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of The Day