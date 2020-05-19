Cropping & Mixed Thoughts

We all know that sometimes cropping is a must when you want to highlight the main subject of your image.

Not cropped at all Cropped to just over half Very cropped

Other images may look better if not cropped too much or not at all if it reveals a poorer image quality.

Feel free to click on an image above to enlarge and compare them to each other. This one couldn’t be cropped because I was so close but in this case there was no need to crop either. I’ve too many images in my archive that easily could have been thrown away but for some reason they are still there. Some images evoke memories even though they can be seen as meaningless to others. Note to self; crop when you think it improves, throw away when you are not happy and sort out your archive when you have time. Enjoy life, and never give up! The key to learning more about the noble art of photography is curiosity and a sense of joy in what you create.