We all know that sometimes cropping is a must when you want to highlight the main subject of your image.
Other images may look better if not cropped too much or not at all if it reveals a poorer image quality.
Feel free to click on an image above to enlarge and compare them to each other.This one couldn’t be cropped because I was so close but in this case there was no need to crop either. I’ve too many images in my archive that easily could have been thrown away but for some reason they are still there. Some images evoke memories even though they can be seen as meaningless to others. Note to self; crop when you think it improves, throw away when you are not happy and sort out your archive when you have time. Enjoy life, and never give up! The key to learning more about the noble art of photography is curiosity and a sense of joy in what you create.
6 thoughts on “Cropping & Mixed Thoughts”
Wonderful Anita
Words of wisdom for photography and life!
Du har så rätt! 👍 Jättefina bilder och kaktusen tar priset 😀
Det mesta blir bättre med ett leende.
Kramar från oss
Vad gäller trollsländan som är ju den mest beskurna bilden helt klart den bästa. Å du har ju så rätt med vad du säger om hur och när man ska beskära bilder. Som gammal layoutare vet jag precis vad du menar.
Sedan gillade jag alla färgglada barnritningar, ett litet otippat motiv. Priset förutom trollsländan tar såklart kaktusen:-)
Å varför slänga bilder? Jag menar, de tar ju ingen plats Okej, dåliga bilder slänger jag direkt liksom dubbletter, men resten får vara kvar.
Valued words of wisdom, Anita! I do try to archive my images, usually by year, then month, broken down into subject folders … but I must really do much better in organising them!
