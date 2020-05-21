Macro photography A Colorful Insect

Published on by Anita

Photographing different kinds of insects is a fun and exciting challenge. Apart from butterflies and dragonflies which are not always easy to capture I’ve realized that there are a lot more in nature to discover.

I don’t know what kind of beetle this is, there are too many species to choose from. I had some trouble getting sharpness on its head but it shines beautifully in blue-green and has colorful covered wings.An interesting little creature on its way through life.

8 thoughts on “Macro photography A Colorful Insect

  6. Helt otroligt vad en makrobild kan göra. Jag älskar såna bilder. Har haft finare kamera och plåtat en del makro, jättekul.
    Denna är helt outstanding med dess färger.
    Kram, Gerd

    Like

    Reply

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s