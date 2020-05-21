Photographing different kinds of insects is a fun and exciting challenge. Apart from butterflies and dragonflies which are not always easy to capture I’ve realized that there are a lot more in nature to discover.
I don’t know what kind of beetle this is, there are too many species to choose from. I had some trouble getting sharpness on its head but it shines beautifully in blue-green and has colorful covered wings.An interesting little creature on its way through life.
8 thoughts on “Macro photography A Colorful Insect”
Beautiful
LikeLike
Great photos!
LikeLike
Ja… den är så vacker som bara naturen kan skapa. Underbara makros och jag hoppas att den får ett långt liv 😀
Ha en trevlig helg Anita!
LikeLike
Nicely detailed, Anita! Beautiful colors on ths beetle!
LikeLike
En vandrande brosch! Fantastiska makron av denna ovanliga skalbagge:-)
LikeLike
Helt otroligt vad en makrobild kan göra. Jag älskar såna bilder. Har haft finare kamera och plåtat en del makro, jättekul.
Denna är helt outstanding med dess färger.
Kram, Gerd
LikeLike
Vilken vacker liten skalbagge i underbara färger, snyggt fotat 🙂
LikeLike
Så vacker lite skalbagge med häftig färg.
Kramar från oss
LikeLike