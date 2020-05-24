Now the cactus is blooming and within a few months we can pick tasty and sweet Prickly pears for free. When you see them like this it feels hard to believe that they will be edible.
One thought on “Flower of The Day”
Importerade några prickly pears från Teneriffa efter en semester där. Kaktusarna levde fem år, de blommade till och med men fick inga frukter. Sedan glömde jag dom på balkongen en kväll. Det var den första frostnatten och alla dog. Kaktusar är så vackra och kräver inget underhåll alls, förutom att man inte ska glömma dom när det blir frost…
