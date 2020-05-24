Flower of The Day

Published on by Anita

Now the cactus is blooming and within a few months we can pick tasty and sweet Prickly pears for free. When you see them like this it feels hard to believe that they will be edible.

Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of The Day

One thought on “Flower of The Day

  1. Importerade några prickly pears från Teneriffa efter en semester där. Kaktusarna levde fem år, de blommade till och med men fick inga frukter. Sedan glömde jag dom på balkongen en kväll. Det var den första frostnatten och alla dog. Kaktusar är så vackra och kräver inget underhåll alls, förutom att man inte ska glömma dom när det blir frost…

    Like

    Reply

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s