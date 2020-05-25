Macro Monday

Published on by Anita

Most of you probably recognize this little insect. Graphosoma lineatum, Strimlus in Swedish, which is part of the family stink bugs, även kallad bärfis. Thanks to Google and Wikipedia for the information.

They are often seen in pairs, especially on this kind of plant.A pretty special plant itself of the family Umbelliferae which looks completely different when it blooms.
Here it almost looks like it’s full of lice but I might show some flowering images in another post.

12 thoughts on “Macro Monday

  7. Bärfis, vilket gräsligt namn för en så vacker insekt/bagge. De verkar komma i olika mönster, kanske beroende var de hör hemma. Sedan är jag mäkta impad över din research. Skriv upp de latinska namnen nu, så att du inte glömmer dom;-)
    Umbelliferae-blomman är fantastikst fin. Ska bli kul att se den när den blommar. Å du har rätt, knopparna ser faktiskt ut som bladlöss;-)

    Like

    Reply

