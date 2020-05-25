Macro Monday

Most of you probably recognize this little insect. Graphosoma lineatum, Strimlus in Swedish, which is part of the family stink bugs, även kallad bärfis. Thanks to Google and Wikipedia for the information.

They are often seen in pairs, especially on this kind of plant. A pretty special plant itself of the family Umbelliferae which looks completely different when it blooms.

Here it almost looks like it’s full of lice but I might show some flowering images in another post.