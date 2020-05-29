Pomegranate – From Bud to Edible

Published on by Anita

3. Now things are starting to happen and it continues to grow.
2. Here it has opened up a little more.
1. The bud slowly starts to open.
The healthy and tasty Pomegranate are not yet ripe here in Malta and, like all other fruits, it has to go through different stages before it is ready to pick and eat, as shown above. Click on an image to enlarge.In full bloom.Here the fruit is ripe and ready to harvest. But in Malta we have to wait another few months. This is an image from my archive.Ready to eat!
Anyone who wants to eat pomegranates year-round can buy imported ones.
Although I prefer those who grow here on the island.

5 thoughts on “Pomegranate – From Bud to Edible

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s