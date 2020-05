Pomegranate – From Bud to Edible

3. Now things are starting to happen and it continues to grow. 2. Here it has opened up a little more. 1. The bud slowly starts to open.

Anyone who wants to eat pomegranates year-round can buy imported ones.

Although I prefer those who grow here on the island.

The healthy and tasty Pomegranate are not yet ripe here in Malta and, like all other fruits, it has to go through different stages before it is ready to pick and eat, as shown above. In full bloom. Here the fruit is ripe and ready to harvest. But in Malta we have to wait another few months. This is an image from my archive. Ready to eat!