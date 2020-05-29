3. Now things are starting to happen and it continues to grow.
2. Here it has opened up a little more.
1. The bud slowly starts to open.
The healthy and tasty Pomegranate are not yet ripe here in Malta and, like all other fruits, it has to go through different stages before it is ready to pick and eat, as shown above. Click on an image to enlarge.
In full bloom.
Here the fruit is ripe and ready to harvest. But in Malta we have to wait another few months. This is an image from my archive.
Ready to eat!
Anyone who wants to eat pomegranates year-round can buy imported ones.
Although I prefer those who grow here on the island.
Like this:
Like Loading...
5 thoughts on “Pomegranate – From Bud to Edible”
These are great pictures I never knew about this
Keep up the great work
Stay well and laugh
LikeLike
Underbara bilder 🙂
LikeLike
It’s lovely to see your photos of the different stages – the colour is so vibrant 🙂
LikeLike
Such a beauty to see it in all stages up close.Thanks for the awesome share!
LikeLike
Roligt att se hela utvecklingsfasen. Förstår att du helst köper eller plockar frukterna från ön. Vackra bilder!
LikeLike