Hide and Seek with a Bumblebee Published on May 31, 2020May 31, 2020 by Anita Don’t ask me why but I really love bumblebees and there are many to be found now among the flowers. Bumblebees are not as aggressive. Males cannot sting, and females only do so when they feel threatened. Bumblebees are excellent pollinators, they are in fact much more efficient pollinators than honeybees But they are not always so easy to capture as they usually hide half of themselves deep into a flower.Thanks for not hiding. Sometimes you’re lucky! Share this:Like this:Like Loading...
7 thoughts on “Hide and Seek with a Bumblebee”
Wow! These are breathtaking photos, Anita! I love them all, but espeically that final beauty in flight! It has gorgeous yellow markings. Very nicely done, Anita!
LikeLike
Lovely images Anita!
LikeLike
Yes, WOW! That bee all up inside that flower. Holy cow! Really awesome shots! 🙂
LikeLike
Tycker också om humlor och det finns massor i år.
Underbara bilder.
Kramar från oss
LikeLike
Fantastic bee captures. 😊
LikeLike
Beautiful set of images! The bumblebee is digging in for the good stuff.
LikeLike
Underbara bilder:-) Jag älskar också humlor, och jag har ett minst fyra stycken redan. Riktigt välnärda är dom i år. Nästan synd att jag kan inte bjuda dom på så fina blommor på balkongen som Malta erbjuder;-)
LikeLike