Hide and Seek with a Bumblebee

Don’t ask me why but I really love bumblebees and there are many to be found now among the flowers.

Bumblebees are not as aggressive. Males cannot sting, and females only do so when they feel threatened. Bumblebees are excellent pollinators, they are in fact much more efficient pollinators than honeybees

But they are not always so easy to capture as they usually hide half of themselves deep into a flower. Thanks for not hiding. Sometimes you’re lucky!