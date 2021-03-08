Swallowtail – The Queen’s Butterfly

I’m happy that this year’s first butterfly that I managed to capture was this special species,”The Queen’s Butterfly”. The dry blade of grass may be seen as a disturbing detail, but I decided to leave it instead of wasting time editing.
I was lucky to capture another one of these rare beauties. I read that the Swallowtail is Malta’s only endemic butterfly and its scientific name is Papilio machaon melitensis where melitensis shows that it is a Maltese species.
This species of butterfly, the Red Admiral is on the wing all year round and is relatively common here on the island. Regardless of being rare or common, it’s the same joy every time I manage to get a butterfly in front of the lens.
It doesn’t take much to feel joy in our everyday life.
Positive thinking!
Fjärilar är vackra och fina bilder har du fått. Trots -8 grader i natt såg jag en nässelfjäril idag.
Kram Anki o Minton
Vackra Fjärilar har du lyckats få fina bilder på, i Kårböle får vi vänta ett tag till innan vi får se dem ute.
Svante
Stunningly gorgeous, Anita. Nature’s gifts. Great shots.
Very beautiful. Your sub-species seems much brighter than ours in Norfolk and I will have to wait ’till the end of May to see them.
