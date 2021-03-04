I still have some pictures left from the bouquet of tulips that I bought in early February.
In a previous post, I showed the pink ones while these have shades of orange, red and yellow with hints of green.
Please click on one of the images above to enlarge, then it will be more colorful!
“With color one obtains an energy that seems to stem from witchcraft.”
~Henri Matisse
“Mere color, unspoiled by meaning, and unallied with definite form,
can speak to the soul in a thousand different ways”.
~Oscar Wilde
“Color is a power which directly influences the soul.”
~Wassily Kandinsky
3 thoughts on “Flower & Color of The Day”
Oh your tulips photos are absolutely stunning 😀
Vackra bilder på tulpanen. Snart kommer våren och då kan vi njuta i trädgården.
Kramar från oss
Väldigt vackra makrobilder! Är glad att mina krukväxter blommar. Svärmorstungan, novemberkaktus och en Kalla som jag fick som present. Du vet….. vardagsglädje 😀 Trevlig helg!
