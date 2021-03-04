Flower & Color of The Day

I still have some pictures left from the bouquet of tulips that I bought in early February.

In a previous post, I showed the pink ones while these have shades of orange, red and yellow with hints of green.
“With color one obtains an energy that seems to stem from witchcraft.”
~Henri Matisse

“Mere color, unspoiled by meaning, and unallied with definite form,
can speak to the soul in a thousand different ways”.
~Oscar Wilde

“Color is a power which directly influences the soul.”
~Wassily Kandinsky

  3. Väldigt vackra makrobilder! Är glad att mina krukväxter blommar. Svärmorstungan, novemberkaktus och en Kalla som jag fick som present. Du vet….. vardagsglädje 😀 Trevlig helg!

