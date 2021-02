Tulips – Flower of The Day

I bought a bouquet of tulips, in two different colors, three pink and four red. That was then, now they have begun to fade. But my images do not wither, they remain as long as I choose to keep them, I can keep them alive.

“You’re only here for a short visit. Don’t hurry, don’t worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way.”

– Walter Hagen

“I’d rather wear flowers in my hair, than diamonds around my neck.”

– Unknown

Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of The Day