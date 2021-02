Basenji & Great Dane – Play with me!

Felicia met a new friend in Ta Qali the other day, his name is Logan..

Logan is a three-year-old sixty-kilo Great Dane while Felicia is a four-month-old seven-kilo Basenj.

Felicia was a little hesitant at first and so was Logan.

But soon she becomes braver and wants to play!

At first, Logan was a bit reserved.

Oops!

Felicia’s mother Fanny watches

Not the best picture but it shows who is chasing whom.

It seemed like they both had a lot of fun.

Let’s take another round!!

Full speed!!

And they played!!!

💚“The size doesn’t matter, all about the size of the heart’s matter.” 💚

― Mohammed Tariq