Penang Street Art – Today’s Memories

It feels like quite a long time now since I visited the island of Penang in Malaysia but sometimes memories last forever. These images are a selection of pictures that I took of the amazing Street Art that can be found in the city of George Town.

“Kids on a Bicycle”

Mural by Ernest Zacharevic in Armenian Street

This is one of my favorites, the children do not hide much of the painting.

The “Skippy For Penang” mural is the biggest of the “101 Lost Kittens” art pieces.

“Love Me Like Your Fortune Cat”

Don’t miss to pay attention to the little mouse!

These are painted by ASA, Artists for Stray Animals in George Town, Penang.

Little Girl in Blue mural by Ernest Zacharevic in Muntri Street

This mural can certainly be seen with mixed feelings. A young child balancing herself on top of two window frames. Awesome or creepy…

Indian Boatman by Julia Volchkova in 75 Stewart Lane.

This is in my opinion the most impressive of all the fantastic murals I saw. I only wish I had taken more pictures of the Indian Boatman from different angles, to emphasize its greatness. But I’m pretty happy with this one anyway.

George Town, Penang, Malaysia

December 2014