It’s dark outside and I’m sitting and scrolling through my old photos. I have so many great memories from our travels over the years, and there are even places I forgot I’ve been to that I’m reminded of. But when I saw these pictures, I had a hard time placing them. Where was I?

Look at the smaller house at the bottom; it looks severely dilapidated, and it seems like nature has started to take over. I still don’t know where I was and get curious about the abandoned house.

Today, most things can be found by searching by image through Google Lens. This is what I found.

Goh Chan Lau, a five-storey mansion along Northam Road, is currently in a severe state of disrepair. It is also known as the Chinese Residency, Cheah Tek Soon Mansion, and Raffles-by-the-Sea. The mansion was previously the Shih Chung Branch School Building, but the school has since moved to Sungai Nibong. Goh Chan Lau awaits restoration as it remains abandoned and neglected.

Now, of course, I remember very well where I was, but I won’t reveal it yet. Here are some clues.

The city is known for its unique architectural styles, but it’s also packed with colorful, vibrant, and stunning street art. There are art pieces everywhere! Especially in the capital city, you will find amazing murals, steel sculptures, and wall paintings on every street.

“Brother and Sister” street art mural by Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic

GeorgeTown, Penang, Malaysia.

Made a post about this town a couple of years ago, but of course, I had completely forgotten about it.

