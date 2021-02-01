Almond Blossom – Flower of The Day

Almond trees are now in full bloom on the island of Malta.

“Almond blossom, sent to teach us, that the Spring days soon will reach us”
– Edvin Arnold

Malta 01 February 2021

29 thoughts on “Almond Blossom – Flower of The Day

  9. Helt underbara makron! Som jag sagt förut – vad gäller blommor så gillar jag rosa;-)
    Det är den 1 februari idag, så jag kan bara gratulera dig att våren redan har kommit till Malta. Kan lugnt säga att det lär dröja ett tag till här – 6-12 minusgrader just nu. Tur att din blogg finns så att jag kan få lite vårkänslor:-)

    1. Tur att du finns som ALLTID ger mig så fina kommentarer. Låter kallt där du är, här ska vi få över 20+ till helgen om vädergudarna har rätt. Rosa är en ganska så fin färg även på annat 😉

  14. Men Åhhh NU fick jag extremt mycket vårlängtan… Och jag som ska åka till fjällen och åka skidor i övermorgon. Vilka kontraster 🙂 Superfina bilder Anita!!

