Almond trees are now in full bloom on the island of Malta.
“Almond blossom, sent to teach us, that the Spring days soon will reach us”
– Edvin Arnold
Malta 01 February 2021
29 thoughts on “Almond Blossom – Flower of The Day”
These are all beautiful close ups. The pink is such a delicate and soft color too! 😀
Thank you for your kind comment Cee!
Underbara bilder på blommorna.
Kramar från oss
Tack Anki!
These almond flowers are so beautiful.. Perfectly captured Madam.. 🌹🌹 Loved them.. ❤ 🙂
Thank you for you kind comment!
These look so delicate! Lovely captures…
Thank you Rita 🤍
Älskar mandelblommor! Vackra foton!
Tack Maria för både besök och kommentar!
Så vackra makrobilder! Ingen kan motstå mandelblommor och en ögonfröjd för oss som har Kung Bore på besök 😀
Ha en trevlig vecka och var rädd om dig!
Tack så mycket Kristallina för din fina kommentar och jag önskar dig detsamma, en riktigt trevlig vecka i Vinterlandet ☃️
Beautiful images. Happy new year Anita.
Thank you Ranjit and I wish you the same, a good continuation of the year which will hopefully be better than the previous one.
You are slowly mastering Macro photography:-)
☺️😊
Helt underbara makron! Som jag sagt förut – vad gäller blommor så gillar jag rosa;-)
Det är den 1 februari idag, så jag kan bara gratulera dig att våren redan har kommit till Malta. Kan lugnt säga att det lär dröja ett tag till här – 6-12 minusgrader just nu. Tur att din blogg finns så att jag kan få lite vårkänslor:-)
Tur att du finns som ALLTID ger mig så fina kommentarer. Låter kallt där du är, här ska vi få över 20+ till helgen om vädergudarna har rätt. Rosa är en ganska så fin färg även på annat 😉
Gorgeous photos -LOVE that nice blurring effect in the third one.
Thank you so much for your kind comment M.B. Henry!
These are just beautiful soft and lovely photographs Anita. I would like to see the trees in bloom. Wonderful! ❣❣
Thank you for your lovely comment Lisa!
😊
this is delightful !!
Thank you kindly for your comment and for visiting my site 😊
😊☀️
Stunning shots, Anita 😃
Thank you kindly Jez! 😊
Men Åhhh NU fick jag extremt mycket vårlängtan… Och jag som ska åka till fjällen och åka skidor i övermorgon. Vilka kontraster 🙂 Superfina bilder Anita!!
