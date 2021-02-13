Dog Joy

Published on by Anita

Fanny, her daughter Felicia and their best friend Freja running and playing in a sea of ​​greenery and white flowers.

Running together in nature without a leash is pure joy, both for the dogs and their owners.

My dear husband, our best friend Fredrik, two basenji’s and a very cute American beagle.

Here we go!!!

…and here we were, in the area of Miġra L-Ferħa.

Located along the sea from where we could see the small island of Filfla. It was a very nice day!
Thank you Fredrik for taking us to this for us unique and unknown scenery.
Malta February 2021

2 thoughts on “Dog Joy

  2. Vilket ställe! har aldrig sett ett sådant hav av “miniblommor” förut. Å då har ni ändå bott på Malta i år och dag, men Miġra L-Ferħa var nytt även för er. Så dog joy är “your joy too” 🙂

