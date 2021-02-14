Wild Plants of Malta – Narcissus Tazetta

Published on by Anita

The beautiful wild flower Narcissus Tazetta has flourished in diversity here on the island of Malta since time immemorial.

Today, there are significantly fewer of these beauties seen in nature, mainly due to its attractiveness and delicious scent which leads to man being tempted to pick them.

It may be easy to be tempted, but given that they may soon be gone forever from the islands of Malta, makes it feel easier to leave them where they belong…

…in nature.

4 thoughts on "Wild Plants of Malta – Narcissus Tazetta

