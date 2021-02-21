Silhouette by the Sea
Sun & Sky
Solitude
Smart Small & Satisfied Dogs
Spectacular Steep Scenery
Seaweeds on the Shore
Simplicity
Silence & Serenity
Splendid Surroundings
Għajn Tuffieħa, Riviera Bay,
Malta February 2021
7 thoughts on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge – Letter S”
Så vackra bilder.
Kramar från oss
LikeLike
Lovely images Anita – and your descriptions/titles are Super 😊
LikeLike
sweet choice of S words for your photos on subject of S
LikeLike
Vackra bilder har du att visa upp här. Vågar du ha Hundarna lösa?
Svante
LikeLike
That second picture brings back happy memories… https://alittlebitoutoffocus.com/2019/12/01/malta-various/#jp-carousel-19796 😊
LikeLike
Those are all great pictures, Anita!
LikeLike
Fantastiskt vackra foton och mitt i prick till alla nyckelord (eller teman)!
LikeLike