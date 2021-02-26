Gerbera – Flower of The Day

Gerberas are believed to symbolize Beauty, Innocence, and Purity.

Colors, like features, follow the changes of the emotions
– Pablo Picasso

“Whether the flower or the color is the focus I do not know. I do know the flower is painted large to convey my experience with the flower – and what is my experience if it is not the color?”
– Georgia O’Keeffe

“We are all called upon to do small things with great love”
– Mother Teresa

Why do two colors, put one next to the other, sing? Can one really explain this?
No. Just as one can never learn how to paint.”
Pablo Picasso

