Gerberas are believed to symbolize Beauty, Innocence, and Purity.
“Colors, like features, follow the changes of the emotions”
– Pablo Picasso
“Whether the flower or the color is the focus I do not know. I do know the flower is painted large to convey my experience with the flower – and what is my experience if it is not the color?”
– Georgia O’Keeffe
“We are all called upon to do small things with great love”
– Mother Teresa
Why do two colors, put one next to the other, sing? Can one really explain this?
No. Just as one can never learn how to paint.”
– Pablo Picasso
5 thoughts on “Gerbera – Flower of The Day”
Det är en blomma jag tycker om och den finns i så fantastiska färger.
Kram Anki o Minton
Awesome details Anita😃.
Fjuri sbieħ😍😍
Fantastiska makron! Å färgerna är så starka att man får en välbehövlig färgterapi. Gillar alla dina citat, men Picassos passade bäst den här gången. Tänker på hur och vad han målade.
Beautiful bright colours Anita! i’ve shared a link via twitter.
Beautiful pictures and great quotes. I love it
Laughter Can be habit forming
