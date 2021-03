The pandemic cannot be ignored, it is here and we are all affected in one way or another. Therefore, it’s so important to try to pick out the positive parts of our everyday lives. Even the smallest things can mean a lot.









I really enjoy the beautiful flowers and colors of Spring.

Being surrounded by lovely flowers in the middle of nowhere can bring pure joy for most creatures.

I’m grateful and very happy about having my beloved dogs Fanny and Felicia.

After all, Life is good.