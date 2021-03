Species name: Prunus dulcis

Maltese name: Siġra tal-Lewż

English name: Almond

Status for Malta:

Non-native species, but introduced in Malta before 1492 when Columbus discovered the New World.

Flowering Time: Dec-Feb.

But they are still in bloom here in Malta, even though we are in the middle of March.

