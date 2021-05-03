Miġra l-Ferħa

Published on by Anita

Last weekend we went to Miġra l-Ferħa which is just a few kilometers from Rabat where we live. As you can see in the image above, the cliffs are high and plunge vertically down to the sea while people and cars look like miniatures.

  • There are plenty of paths to walk along the high cliffs,
    where you can walk for hours.
  • A plant is a plant, there are plenty of these
    but I’v no idea what it is.
    The color fits well into the slightly pale surroundings.
  • Felicia, on the edge.
  • They may not understand how close they are,
    but I trust them and I know them. Otherwise,
    I would never leave Felicia or Fanny without a leash up here.
  • It’s a quite barren area but I saw at least a few colorful flowers
  • Sky and sea merge on the horizon, the Mediterranean is calm,
    the boats are few, it’s a bit hazy and it feels very harmonious.
  • Felicia senses the smell of something.
  • Wonder who came up with the idea to build a window here!

Miġra l-Ferħa, Malta – May 2021

9 thoughts on “Miġra l-Ferħa

  4. Det är faktiskt inte så dumt alls att ni flyttat till Rabat, för då får vi, dina läsare lära känna flera delar av Malta. Klipporna är oerhört dramatiska och långe ifrån Sliemas “landskapskaraktär”.
    Ja, som vuxen skulle jag nog inte våga mig så nära kanten, jag menar jag har ju bara två ben;-)

    Härliga bilder:-)

  5. Imponerande klippor och vilken underbar natur. Man kan nästan känna den friska luften där ute. Härliga bilder på både naturen och hundarna!

  6. Vilken härlig natur! Friska vindar där.
    Jag får en känsla av de vita klipporna i Dover – eller Möns Klint i Danmark. Jag har bara varit på Mön, klättrat ner till havet och även åkt båt och sett klipporna från havssidan. Naturen är mäktig.
    Fina hundar ni har ❤
    Kram, Gerd!

  8. Absolutely beautiful. And don’t worry about the window. In a couple of hundred years someone will build a door to go with it. This is an inter-gererational housing project
    ;;
    ;;
    ;;
    Laugh because… Why not??

