Last weekend we went to Miġra l-Ferħa which is just a few kilometers from Rabat where we live. As you can see in the image above, the cliffs are high and plunge vertically down to the sea while people and cars look like miniatures.

There are plenty of paths to walk along the high cliffs,

where you can walk for hours.

A plant is a plant, there are plenty of these

but I’v no idea what it is.

The color fits well into the slightly pale surroundings.

Felicia, on the edge.

They may not understand how close they are,

but I trust them and I know them. Otherwise,

I would never leave Felicia or Fanny without a leash up here.

It’s a quite barren area but I saw at least a few colorful flowers

Sky and sea merge on the horizon, the Mediterranean is calm,

the boats are few, it’s a bit hazy and it feels very harmonious.

Felicia senses the smell of something.

Wonder who came up with the idea to build a window here!

Miġra l-Ferħa, Malta – May 2021