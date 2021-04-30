In January, the almond trees bloomed. Today there are no flowers left but the fruits are now maturing.
I read that when the fruit ripens about seven months after flowering, it dries up and opens up. When mature, these turn into greyish-green, fleshy fruit, which split open to reveal the hard-pitted shell of the almond nut inside.
The word nut is mentioned several times while I at the same time read the following; The fruit of the almond is a drupe, consisting of an outer hull and a hard shell with the seed, which is not a true nut inside!
Conclusion, almonds are not nuts but seeds enclosed in a hard fruit covering.
So, then it’s clear, what I always thought was a nut is not a real nut.
Apart from that, almonds are said to be one of the world’s most loved tree nuts. Yes, I read nuts! They are highly nutritious and filled with fats, antioxidants including vitamins and minerals. So, nut or not, eat almonds, live healthily and stay fit.
Note:
Twenty three almond (nuts?) is the ideal daily portion while an over-consumption can lead to breathing problem, nervous breakdown, choking and even death. So it’s important to be careful and not eat too many of these fruits nuts.
3 thoughts on “Going Nuts”
Trevligt inlägg med fakta och fina bilder!
Det visste jag inte. Har alltid trott att de är äkta nötter. Dina vackra foton dokumenterar det ju väldigt bra. Då har vi lärt oss nåt igen.Tack för det, Anita 😀
Det var en “revelation”. Har endast sett mandlar i förpackningar hos den lokala ICA. Har aldrig sett hur dom kommer till om man säger så. Så mandlar är inga nötter, det visste jag inte heller. Blogglandia är fantastisk:-) Men 23(!) mandlar per dag verkar vara 20 för mycket om du frågar mig;-)
