Going Nuts

In January, the almond trees bloomed. Today there are no flowers left but the fruits are now maturing.



I read that when the fruit ripens about seven months after flowering, it dries up and opens up. When mature, these turn into greyish-green, fleshy fruit, which split open to reveal the hard-pitted shell of the almond nut inside.

The word nut is mentioned several times while I at the same time read the following; The fruit of the almond is a drupe, consisting of an outer hull and a hard shell with the seed, which is not a true nut inside!

Conclusion, almonds are not nuts but seeds enclosed in a hard fruit covering.

So, then it’s clear, what I always thought was a nut is not a real nut.

Apart from that, almonds are said to be one of the world’s most loved tree nuts. Yes, I read nuts! They are highly nutritious and filled with fats, antioxidants including vitamins and minerals. So, nut or not, eat almonds, live healthily and stay fit.

Note:

Twenty three almond (nuts?) is the ideal daily portion while an over-consumption can lead to breathing problem, nervous breakdown, choking and even death. So it’s important to be careful and not eat too many of these fruits nuts.