Lovely Spring!

It feels wonderful to be able to go out and find nature just around the corner. I’ll never regret moving from Sliema to Rabat. Even if it’s temporary, this is how I want to live in the future, close to nature along with my lovely dogs.



Lovely Poppies

Grains

The grapes will ripen in autumn

Lavendel?

Within a few months, the figs are ripe to eat

Bituminaria bituminosa

Borago officinalis

Prickly Pear

Felicia, always curious…

A selection of images taken while walking my dogs in the surroundings of Rabat.

Malta 25 April 2021