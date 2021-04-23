Different Views

Next to Rabat, where we just moved, is Mdina. The ancient city dates back 4,000 years, is older than Valletta and was the capital of Malta from antiquity to the Middle Ages. Mdina is today also referred to as the ‘Silent City’.

This view was taken just a few steps from where we live.

From a distance you can see where we used to live, in Sliema, closer to the sea but far from the countryside.

From Fanny’s and Felica’s point of view, they are much better off here.

And so am I…

Rabat, Malta 23 April 2021.