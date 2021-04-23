Next to Rabat, where we just moved, is Mdina. The ancient city dates back 4,000 years, is older than Valletta and was the capital of Malta from antiquity to the Middle Ages. Mdina is today also referred to as the ‘Silent City’.
This view was taken just a few steps from where we live.
From a distance you can see where we used to live, in Sliema, closer to the sea but far from the countryside.
From Fanny’s and Felica’s point of view, they are much better off here.
And so am I…
Rabat, Malta 23 April 2021.
12 thoughts on “Different Views”
Vackra bilder och färger!
Tack så mycket Annica 😊
Åh har ni flyttat!? Vilka fina bilder! Fantastiska!
Åhh.. men tack! Ja, vi har flytt Sliema till det lite mer lantliga Rabat. Här mellanlandar vi innan vi bosätter oss på Cypern, förhoppningsvis till hösten 😁
Ett vackert landskap framför dörren är aldrig fel. Förstår att ni och hundarna trivs där. Själv trivs jag också bättre på landet. Tjejerna ser också nöjda ut. Ha en trevlig helg!
Tack Kristallina. Ja, att ha naturen så tätt intill är verkligen guld värt. Trevlig helg till dig också!
Simply beautiful Anita! As always 😊 I look forward to seeing more photos of your new location!
Thank you kindly Lisa!
Great picture of the city
Thank you Mr. Ohh..
Yes, laughing gives good exercise 😅 …but honestly, I don’t liket to lose weight 😁 … laughs anyway 😀
Ser fint ut där vid ert nya hem. Fantastiska bilder som alltid!
Tack så mycket Anki!
