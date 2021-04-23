Different Views

Published on by Anita

Next to Rabat, where we just moved, is Mdina. The ancient city dates back 4,000 years, is older than Valletta and was the capital of Malta from antiquity to the Middle Ages. Mdina is today also referred to as the ‘Silent City’.

This view was taken just a few steps from where we live.
From a distance you can see where we used to live, in Sliema, closer to the sea but far from the countryside.

From Fanny’s and Felica’s point of view, they are much better off here.
And so am I…

Rabat, Malta 23 April 2021.

12 thoughts on “Different Views

    1. Åhh.. men tack! Ja, vi har flytt Sliema till det lite mer lantliga Rabat. Här mellanlandar vi innan vi bosätter oss på Cypern, förhoppningsvis till hösten 😁

      Like

      Reply

  3. Ett vackert landskap framför dörren är aldrig fel. Förstår att ni och hundarna trivs där. Själv trivs jag också bättre på landet. Tjejerna ser också nöjda ut. Ha en trevlig helg!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Thank you Mr. Ohh..
      Yes, laughing gives good exercise 😅 …but honestly, I don’t liket to lose weight 😁 … laughs anyway 😀

      Like

      Reply

