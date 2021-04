Yellow Mellow

“How lovely yellow is! It stands for the sun.”

– Vincent Van Gogh

English name(s):

Crown Daisy, Garland, Chop Suey Greens

Indigenous.

Present on the Maltese islands before man.



“Silence isn’t golden. It’s yellow”

– Zell Miller

Species name: Glebionis coroniaria

“Some painters transform the sun into a yellow spot,

others transform a yellow spot into the sun.”

– Pablo Picasso

“Yellow usually means it’s not that serious.”

– Bobby Unser

Above are some trifling knowledge, a couple of quotes and some flowers from yesterday’s walk with my doggies. I chose the yellow ones, there are plenty of them now. Don’t forget to click on an image to enlarge.

By the way, we’ve moved from Sliema to Rabat! Nature around the corner, the dogs can run freely and it feels great! Here we’ll live temporarily, finally on our way to “who knows where” to our new home in Cyprus. Meanwhile, now that the first move is complete, I’ll get more time for the blog and to visit you and others out there, in this amazing bloggosphere.