Yesterday I saw the first poppies of the year, one of my favorites when it comes to wildflowers.
“The earth laughs in flowers.”
― Ralph Waldo Emerson”
The purple is not as common as the red ones. Sure, they’re all beautiful!
“If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly, our whole life would change.”
– Buddha
This look a bit like a butterfly.
“Butterflies are self propelled flowers.”
― Robert A. Heinlein
With this post, I wish you all a Happy Easter Holiday!
Now I’m takinga short break and I’ll be back in a week or so.
And don’t forget…
One thought on “Poppy- Flower of The Day”
interesting and beautiful shots of poppies, Anita. A colorful celebration of spring!
LikeLike