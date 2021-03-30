Poppy- Flower of The Day

Yesterday I saw the first poppies of the year, one of my favorites when it comes to wildflowers.

“The earth laughs in flowers.”

― Ralph Waldo Emerson”

The purple is not as common as the red ones. Sure, they’re all beautiful!

“If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly, our whole life would change.”

– Buddha

This look a bit like a butterfly.

“Butterflies are self propelled flowers.”

― Robert A. Heinlein

With this post, I wish you all a Happy Easter Holiday!

Now I’m takinga short break and I’ll be back in a week or so.

And don’t forget…

Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of The Day