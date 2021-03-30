Poppy- Flower of The Day

Yesterday I saw the first poppies of the year, one of my favorites when it comes to wildflowers.
“The earth laughs in flowers.”
Ralph Waldo Emerson”

The purple is not as common as the red ones. Sure, they’re all beautiful!
“If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly, our whole life would change.”
– Buddha

This look a bit like a butterfly.
“Butterflies are self propelled flowers.”
― Robert A. Heinlein

With this post, I wish you all a Happy Easter Holiday!
Now I’m takinga short break and I’ll be back in a week or so.
And don’t forget…

