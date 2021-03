Basenji Malta – Fanny & Felicia

This post is dedicated to my lovely dogs Fanny and Felicia. They bring so much joy and have completely changed my life and daily routines. Fanny came to us as a puppy in November 2017, Felicia, her daughter, was born September 27, 2020.

💚 Mother and daughter, soon to be the same size 💚

Unforgettable memories, that was then, 25th October 2020. Six adorable basenji puppies, Cinnamon, Paco, Luna, Milo, Felicia and Gin. Five moved to new homes when they were eight weeks old and they are all very well taken care of!



Fanny, just a week before she gave birth to six puppies

Felicia, only six weeks old

Today almost six months since she was born.

To run free in the green grass is pure happiness

Fanny with her daughters Felicia and Cinnamon.

Playing togehter

Fanny

Curious, alert and always on the go…

Malta 19 March 2021