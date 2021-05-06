Artwork of Nature

“The beauty of the Natural World lies in the Details”
– Natalie Angier
“To the artist there is never anything ugly in nature”
– Auguste Rodin
“Choose only one master – Nature”
– Rembrandt
“Nature is pleased with simplicity. And nature is no dummy.
– Isaac Newton”
“All nature wears one universal grin”
– Henry Fielding
Below are a collection of moments…
Please click on an image to enlarge.
Malta 06 May 2021
Gorgeous images Anita.
Thank you Brian!!
Beautiful images. 😊
Thank you Irene 🥰
Fantastiskt fina makrobilder! Gillade första citatet mycket. Naturens detaljer är fascinerande. Om och om igen.
Fin bild på Felicia. En lycklig hund 😀
Ha en trevlig fredag!
Tack så mycket Kristallina och ha en fin fortsatt fredag!
I love all images and words but most of all Felicia’s smile. ❤
Thank you Manja for your lovely comment ❣
Så vackra bilder på växter och fjärilen. Felicia är fin.
Kramar från oss
Tack Anki❣🐕
Kramar och trevlig helg!!
Underbara, ljusa och positiva bilder! Älskar din lilla tjej!
Tack så mycket Leya! Det gör jag också ❣🐕
Ja, vad ska jag säga!!??? Du är en fantastisk fotograf – what’s new?! Det har jag ju sagt tusen gånger förut. Men den sista “kvartetten” var i en klass för sig, både bild- och textmässigt:-)
Ja, vad ska man säga??? TACK!!!!!❣❣
Gorgeous images, Anita! The details are marvelous and so-well observed! Beautiful post. Of course, Felicia stole my heart!!
Thank you for your kind words Patti!
I just adore the Macro stuff Love your work
Laughter is an easy choice
Ohh.. that’s very kind of you to say, thanks a lot!
You’re very welcome
Jättefina bilder!
Svante
Tack så mycket Svante!
These are all beautiful!
Thank you kindly Nes!!
Beautiful, Anita!
I hope everything is good with you!
Have a great weekend!
Så fina bilder och fullkomligt älskar alla dina små citat du plockar fram. Så mycket klokt 🙂 Så mycket vackert 🙂
Excellent photos and quotes. Felicia is lookin’ good!
