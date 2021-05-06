Artwork of Nature

“The beauty of the Natural World lies in the Details”

– Natalie Angier

“To the artist there is never anything ugly in nature”

– Auguste Rodin

“Choose only one master – Nature”

– Rembrandt

“Nature is pleased with simplicity. And nature is no dummy.

– Isaac Newton”



“All nature wears one universal grin”

– Henry Fielding

Below are a collection of moments…

Please click on an image to enlarge. A very fragile detail, soon gone with the wind.

Yes, this one can also be seen up there,

but for the sake of simplicity, twice is not too much.

Felicia fits in well with the shades of the colors.

An important detail in the noble art of photography

The thin leaves turn where the wind is blowing at the moment.

Do you see the small insect?

A very special plant with a variety of tiny details.

Seen once I don’t rembember where or when. Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #146: Focusing on the Details

Malta 06 May 2021