… and some quotes that are not related to the images, or maybe they are in one way or another.
“The purpose of our lives is to be happy.”
— Dalai Lama
“There are no mistakes, only opportunities.”
— Tina Fey
“The secret of happiness, you see is not found in seeking more, but in developing the capacity to enjoy less.”
– Socrates
“Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny.”
— Stephen Hawking
My dogs and I usually have a lot of fun together. For me a picture doesn’t have to be perfect as long as you captured a valuable moment that otherwise would be forever gone.
Malta 09 May 2021
4 thoughts on “Some Recently Taken Images…”
Fågel, och Hundar tilltalar mig mest, det andra ser läskigt ut.
Svante
LikeLike
Läskigt? Men, det var ju inte alls meningen, kanske ser vi lite olika på bilder. Hundarna ser i mitt tycke lite lustiga ut, speciellt Fanny 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Det ser ju ut att vara brant stup där Kvinnorna står, jag undviker saker på hög höjd.
Svante
LikeLike
Fina bilder. Fanny och Felicia har väldigt kul ihop.
Pussar från Minton och kram från mej
LikeLike