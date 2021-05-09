Some Recently Taken Images…

Published on by Anita

… and some quotes that are not related to the images, or maybe they are in one way or another.

“The purpose of our lives is to be happy.”
— Dalai Lama

There are no mistakes, only opportunities.”
— Tina Fey

The secret of happiness, you see is not found in seeking more, but in developing the capacity to enjoy less.”
– Socrates

“Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny.”
— Stephen Hawking

My dogs and I usually have a lot of fun together. For me a picture doesn’t have to be perfect as long as you captured a valuable moment that otherwise would be forever gone.

Malta 09 May 2021

