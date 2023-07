Garden Snails

If you have a garden, you probably also have snails.

They’re pretty colorless, at least the ones I’ve seen but they are interesting harmless little creatures,

A snail is a shelled gastropod.



The word gastropod comes from Greek and means “stomach foot,” a name that owes its existence to the unusual anatomy of snails. They’are edible, if cooked well, but I’m content with just taking photos.

