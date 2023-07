Every spring, the almond trees bloom, today, the flowers are long gone. Something else has taken over: Nuts, nuts…

Buying almonds in stores is expensive. Given that there are plenty of almond trees growing wild, perhaps you should pick a few kilos. The flesh of raw almonds contains substances that are toxic to humans, so they must be processed before they are safe to eat. Then, you have to learn how to process them.

Almonds are tasty, healthy and useful for so much. I love this nut!!

These photos were taken with my mobile phone, which is quite unusual. You can probably notice a difference if you look closely, which you usually do, especially when you took the pictures yourself.

