I built a bird feeder station that I placed in our garden. No, I’d be lying if I said I built it; I bought a simple wooden kit that I assembled and painted. Now I’m waiting for the birds, but so far, I haven’t seen any.

Speaking of birds, I remember when a lost parakeet found its way into our laundry room when we lived in Malta. I felt sorry for the poor, frightened bird and tried to coax it to fly out again, which it finally did.

It’s been ten years since I took these photos, yet it feels like yesterday. Time flies, and so do the birds. But they don’t seem to be able to find my feeding station, or perhaps they find food elsewhere.

